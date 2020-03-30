2nd Circ. Won’t Nix Insider Trading Plea Deal Over ‘Error’

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Monday said it won’t overturn a Manhattan judge’s decision not to reconsider a 2008 insider trading plea deal at the request of a man who says he later realized prosecutors did not meet the legal standard for the crime. A three-judge panel comprising Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann and Circuit Judges Richard C. Wesley and Michael H. Park decided Monday to affirm a lower court’s denial of an application for a writ of error coram nobis filed by retired options exchange executive John “Jack” Marshall that seeks reassessment of insider trading allegations he faced in 2008. A writ...

