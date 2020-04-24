J&J's Efforts To Toss $4.7B Talc Verdict Get Mixed Reception

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's attempt to dismantle a $4.69 billion talc verdict met with mixed signals Friday, as a Missouri appellate panel appeared to discount J&J's complaints that 22 women's claims were combined into one trial and focused more on the fact that there were 17 out-of-state plaintiffs. Johnson & Johnson headquarters in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (AP) The appeal came in a case brought by a group of ovarian cancer victims and their family members, led by named plaintiff Gail Ingham, that went to a six-week trial that ended in June 2018. The jury awarded each woman or family $25 million in compensatory damages...

