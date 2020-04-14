Ex-Norton Rose IP Dispute Head Rejoins Allen & Overy In NY

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The former head of Norton Rose Fulbright's intellectual property dispute group in New York has returned to Allen & Overy LLP to help build its global intellectual property litigation practice, the firm has announced. Paul Keller has rejoined Allen & Overy as a partner in the firm's intellectual property practice in New York, the firm said in a statement late last month. Keller was previously at Norton Rose Fulbright, where he worked for nearly five years, according to the firm. Keller told Law360 on Monday that Allen & Overy's collaborative culture is integral to its ability to deliver counsel to clients...

