A Lesson In UK Search Order Sagacity

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Search orders are one of the most draconian orders that English courts can make. They allow for an applicant to enter the respondent’s premises to search for copy and remove documents and information where there is a real possibility that a respondent may destroy or dispose of material. A search order will commonly provide for the imaging (i.e., copying) of a respondent’s computers and digital files. However, this will often sweep up documents that the applicant is not entitled to inspect, for example by reason of relevance or privilege or because they are incriminating. The subsequent use of the imaged files...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS