MillerCoors, Stone Headed To Trial In Keystone TM Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- MillerCoors and Stone Brewing Co. are headed to trial in a trademark lawsuit over packaging for Keystone Light that emphasizes “Stone,” after a judge refused to grant either side an automatic victory. Ruling on a lawsuit from Stone that claimed the packaging might trick consumers into accidentally buying Miller’s “watered-down imitation of beer,” U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez rejected motions for summary judgment by both beermakers, sending the case to an October trial. “A jury could find from these facts that the defendant was willfully using plaintiff’s mark to suggest a connection between Keystone Light and the Stone Brewery product...

