Ex-Haliburton Consultant Appeals Decade-Old Kickback Case

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A former consultant to oil field service company Halliburton’s one-time subsidiary KBR Inc. urged the Fifth Circuit Friday to review his bid to dismiss kickback charges that were kept sealed for 10 years in what he argued was a violation of his right to a speedy trial. Samir Khoury told the appellate court that the U.S. government — which accuses the Lebanese national and naturalized U.S. citizen of paying kickbacks to a former KBR executive 20 years ago — has wasted time, smeared his name and violated his constitutional rights in pursuing a case against him. The government “secretly indicted Mr....

