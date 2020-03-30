Monsanto Wants To Erase $265M Dicamba Verdict

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Bayer-owned Monsanto wants a federal court to erase a $265 million verdict handed down by a jury that heard claims that farmers’ use of the weedkiller dicamba hurt crops on nearby farms, telling a Missouri federal judge on Friday that the liability argument the jury accepted was unprecedented. Monsanto and co-defendant BASF Corp. are jointly facing a jury’s February decision that they should pay $265 million, including $250 million in punitive damages, to a southeast Missouri outfit with thousands of peach trees allegedly damaged by “dicamba drift.” It was the first of the cases in a federal multidistrict litigation to go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS