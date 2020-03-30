Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Settle Claims They Seized Legal Hemp Shipments

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government has settled a class action over claims it improperly confiscated imported shipments of hemp, which is legal to import and export.

CBD company Innovative Nutraceuticals, which brought the suit on behalf of a proposed class of hemp importers, dismissed its claims against the U.S. government and several former leaders of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, court records show. The dismissal comes about three weeks after the parties told the court they had reached a settlement.

The settlement was confidential, according to Eric Honig of the Law Office of Eric Honig PLC, who represented the proposed class. Honig...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!