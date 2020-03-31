Kirkland Atty Can't Ditch Malpractice Suit Over Loan Docs

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ordered that a Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney face a malpractice lawsuit alleging that loan documents that purportedly included a forged signature caused a former client to take on millions in debt. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez declined to dismiss a suit against attorney David A. Handler, ruling that even though he agreed that plaintiff Lisa Grattan had not established a case that Handler either knew or should have known about a forged signature on loan documents that increased a line of credit she and her husband shared, it was enough for Grattan to allege that Handler failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS