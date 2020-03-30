Tribe, Feds Agree To Pause Suit For New Water Flow Plan

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted a stipulated pause of a lawsuit by the Yurok Tribe that seeks to protect a species of salmon the tribe says is vital to its livelihood and cultural identity from impacts of an irrigation project in the Klamath River. The stay will allow the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation more time to work on and implement an interim plan to operate the Klamath Project — which provides irrigation to agricultural land in south-central Oregon and north-central California by diverting water from the river — with the threatened species in mind. This us the second lawsuit...

