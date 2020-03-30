FCC Expected To Release Plan For Sharing 6 GHz Band

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is expected to release a game plan this week for spectrum sharing in the 6 GHz band that will allow Wi-Fi devices to operate alongside critical infrastructure users already in the band. According to several people familiar with the matter, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is expected to announce a proposal on Wednesday that would at least allow indoor Wi-Fi use in the coveted midband spectrum range. The agency is also likely to allow outdoor devices in 850 MHz of the 1200 MHz band, permitting devices to operate at standard power as long as they're managed by a...

