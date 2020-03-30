FEMA Didn't Properly Oversee Puerto Rico Funds, Audit Finds

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency didn't provide adequate oversight to ensure Puerto Rico's housing department properly used nearly $666 million in relief funds in the wake of Hurricane Maria, according to a Department of Homeland Security audit made public Monday. According to the report from the DHS' Office of Inspector General, Puerto Rico's Department of Housing failed to establish controls to certify it correctly entered its employees' timesheets into the payroll system, according to the performance audit. And it was FEMA's responsibility to ensure the department was managing the funds properly, the OIG said. In particular, overtime reported to FEMA didn't match...

