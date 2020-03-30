Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Slams Telegram's Bid To Relitigate Coin Offering Order

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Telegram on Friday asked a federal judge in New York to clarify whether a preliminary injunction the company is subject to applied only to U.S. sales of its Gram digital tokens — and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission responded to that question swiftly, accusing the company of trying to relitigate the question.

In its Friday letter to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, the company asked him for "clarity with respect to the scope of the injunction, in particular, that the order does not apply to defendants' purchase agreements entered into abroad with non-U.S. private placement investors not subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!