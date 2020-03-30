SEC Slams Telegram's Bid To Relitigate Coin Offering Order

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Telegram on Friday asked a federal judge in New York to clarify whether a preliminary injunction the company is subject to applied only to U.S. sales of its Gram digital tokens — and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission responded to that question swiftly, accusing the company of trying to relitigate the question. In its Friday letter to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, the company asked him for "clarity with respect to the scope of the injunction, in particular, that the order does not apply to defendants' purchase agreements entered into abroad with non-U.S. private placement investors not subject...

