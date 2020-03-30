5th Circ. Affirms Arbitrators Can Backpedal On Rulings

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed an about-face ruling from an arbitrator in a dispute between Southwestern Bell and its unionized workers, holding that while the arbitrator’s interpretation of his powers to reconsider a ruling is “debatable,” it must be affirmed. Citing the “extraordinarily narrow” standard of review that applies, the court said Friday that the question isn’t whether the arbitrator correctly construed a contract between the Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., “but whether he construed it at all.” Arbitrator Samuel Nicholas Jr. sided with the union in January 2018 in a dispute over whether Southwestern wrongly...

