Ride-Sharing App Via Valued At $2.3B After Exor-Led Funding

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- New York City-headquartered ride-sharing app developer Via Transportation Inc. has raised $200 million from a group led by Dutch investment company Exor NV, the companies said Monday, in a financing round that values Via at $2.25 billion. The Series E investment round was led by Exor and includes participation from new Via investors Shell Ventures, Macquarie Capital and Mori Building, as well as existing investors like Pitango, 83North, Hearst Ventures, Ervington Investments, Planven Ventures, Broadscale Group and RiverPark Ventures, according to a statement. The funding round sees Exor, which is owned by Italy's wealthy Agnelli family, picking up a stake of...

