REIT Ares Commercial Loans $41M For NJ Apartments

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Ares Commercial Real Estate has loaned $41 million to Golden Glades Capital for a Jersey City, New Jersey, luxury apartment building that includes retail space, according to an announcement on Monday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. provided the financing for Bela, a new 104-unit property that’s in an opportunity zone in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The loan is for two years at a floating rate of interest, terms of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose. JLL Capital Markets’ Thomas Didio and Matthew...

