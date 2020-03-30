Bluebird Bio Directors 'Grossly' Overpaid, Chancery Suit Says

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Bluebird Bio Inc. investor filed a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday claiming the gene therapy research and development company's directors are "grossly" overcompensated in comparison to similarly sized businesses. Francisco Dos Ramos Alvarado, who holds stock in the company through his investment vehicle 1B Investments Inc., asserts that Bluebird Bio's president, CEO and board member Nick Leschly and other directors have breached their fiduciary duty to the company and wasted corporate assets by excessively paying nonemployee board members. The suit also accuses seven nonemployee directors of unjust enrichment. "In 2018, the company's non-employee director defendants were paid an average...

