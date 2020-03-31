EEOC Hits Smashburger With Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Smashburger subjected a black employee to a hostile work environment on the basis of race because a restaurant manager repeatedly used racial slurs when speaking to him, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has claimed in a New York federal court suit. The EEOC filed a complaint on Monday accusing the fast-food chain of allowing a general manager at its restaurant in Hicksville, New York, to make constant racist remarks about the unnamed black employee without attempting to curb her behavior. The employee reported the demeaning comments to upper management on multiple occasions, but Smashburger waited almost a year before it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS