Avis Rental Fee Suit Tossed After Consumer's Concession

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A consumer's proposed class action against Avis and Ace American Insurance Co. over fees tacked onto optional car rental insurance has been dismissed by a Florida federal judge after the consumer conceded that he agreed to the fees. In a decision issued Monday, Judge Brian J. Davis ruled that Stephen Morgan can't sue Avis Budget Car Rental LLC or Avis Rent a Car System LLC for adding charges to its stated insurance policy rates without first exhausting administrative remedies under Florida’s insurance code. As a result, the claims against Ace are also dismissed because Morgan was trying only to hold the...

