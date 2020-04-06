Coronavirus Is Not A Direct Physical Loss Triggering Event

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Is a cash register that is not being used damaged property? When you need to wash a table, a chair or a section of flooring with readily available cleaning products to make them safe and useable, are you repairing damaged property? Is a spilled cup of coffee waiting to be wiped up actual damage to the premises? If your customers stay home to help stop the spread of a virus, has there been a physical loss inside your shuttered store or restaurant? The insuring agreements typically found in commercial property insurance policies require direct physical loss of or damage to covered...

