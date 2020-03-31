Merck Can't Trim Dozens Of Suits From Zostavax MDL

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has largely rejected a bid to ax nearly a hundred lawsuits over alleged injuries from the Merck & Co. shingles vaccine Zostavax based on what the pharmaceutical giant argued were deficiencies in fact sheets that plaintiffs were required to submit as part of a multidistrict litigation program. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III ruled Monday that only five of the 86 cases singled out by Merck featured fact sheets — which were meant to detail each individual plaintiff’s use of Zostavax and subsequent injuries — where clearly erroneous information had gone uncorrected, or where plaintiffs had failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS