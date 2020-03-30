Here's Why Puma Probably Can't Get 'Tokyo' TM

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Puma’s bid to register a trademark involving “Tokyo 2021” — seemingly a reference to the postponement of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics — is likely a legal no-go, experts say, thanks to the broad rights controlled by the game’s organizers. Filed the very same day that the Tokyo Games were moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Puma’s application to register the trademark "Puma Tokyo 2021” is almost certain to draw opposition from the U.S. Olympic Committee, a notoriously strict trademark owner. The application left trademark experts puzzled, wondering why a sophisticated brand owner like Puma was picking a fight it...

