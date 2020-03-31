Dallas Can't Enforce New Sick Leave Law During Court Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has blocked the city of Dallas from enforcing a paid sick leave ordinance while the Lone Star State and two employers challenge the law in court, finding they are likely to succeed on their claim that the ordinance is trumped by the Texas Minimum Wage Act. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan granted a request for a preliminary injunction from ESI/Employee Solutions LP, Hagan Law Group LLC and the state of Texas in their suit over Dallas' paid sick leave ordinance. But the judge also trimmed the employers’ First and 14th Amendment claims from the...

