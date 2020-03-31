Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dallas Can't Enforce New Sick Leave Law During Court Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has blocked the city of Dallas from enforcing a paid sick leave ordinance while the Lone Star State and two employers challenge the law in court, finding they are likely to succeed on their claim that the ordinance is trumped by the Texas Minimum Wage Act.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan granted a request for a preliminary injunction from ESI/Employee Solutions LP, Hagan Law Group LLC and the state of Texas in their suit over Dallas' paid sick leave ordinance. But the judge also trimmed the employers’ First and 14th Amendment claims from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!