SFO's Unaoil Bribery Trial Hit By Fresh COVID-19 Delays

Britain’s biggest ongoing corruption case is on hold at Southwark Crown Court as trials are halted amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. (AP)
“A decision on how best to proceed will be made by the judge and counsel next week,” the SFO said.
The case at Southwark Crown Court in London was adjourned for two weeks by Judge Martin Beddoe on March 17. Since then, all new jury trials in England and Wales have been halted following the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to the escalating crisis.
Ian Burnett, the head of the judiciary, said in a letter to judges that no new trials would start after March 23. Trials still under way would be suspended while measures are brought in to ensure social distancing is in place in courtrooms and in court buildings.
The Unaoil case centers on allegations that the Monaco oil and gas consultancy paid $6 million in bribes to “tip the scales" in favor of companies vying for $800 million in contracts to build oil pipelines and offshore mooring stations in Iraq.
Former Unaoil executives Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley, and Paul Bond - an ex-employee of SBM Offshore, which supplies the industry - are charged with conspiring to bribe an agent of an Iraqi state-run oil company responsible for overhauling the country’s infrastructure after Saddam Hussein was overthrown.
Akle, 44, Unaoil’s territory manager in Iraq, has been charged with three offenses. Bond, 67, faces two counts. Whiteley, 64, who worked for SBM before becoming Unaoil’s general territories manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola in 2009, faces two counts. They all deny the charges.
The trial was suspended after all the evidence was heard. Closing speeches will begin when the trial restarts, after which the jury will be sent out to consider its verdict.
The SFO is represented by Michael Brompton QC of 5 Paper Buildings, Gillian Jones QC and Faras Baloch of Red Lion Chambers and Thomas Daniel of 2 Bedford Row.
Whiteley is represented by Adrian Eissa QC and Samantha Riggs of 25 Bedford Row chambers, instructed by JMW Solicitors.
Akle is represented by Jim Sturman QC and Duncan Jones of 25 Bedford Row, represented by White & Case LLP.
Bond is represented by Howard Godfrey QC of 2 Bedford Row, instructed by Mary Monson Solicitors.
The case is R v. Akle, and others, case number T20177415, at Southwark Crown Court.
--Editing by Ed Harris.
