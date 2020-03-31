Feds Defend $3.6B Emissions Violation Order At 8th Circ.

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the Eighth Circuit that Ameren Corp. violated the Clean Air Act when it upgraded its coal plant without installing emissions controls and that a lower court was right to order the company to install controls at two plants at a potential cost of $3.6 billion. The government on Monday asked the appeals court to find that upgrades to two boilers at the Rush Island Energy Center were so-called major modifications that required a permit and pollution controls that Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary, ignored. The company should not be allowed to hide behind an incorrect reading of...

