Trump Admin. Weakens Obama-Era Vehicle Emissions Rules

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized its rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards for vehicles made from 2021 to 2026 — a move that states, environmental and consumer groups have vowed to fight in court. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Transportation unveiled the second half of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule, which calls for a 1.5% annual increase in the stringency of GHG and Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE standards for cars and light trucks, as opposed to the 5% annual increase called for in the Obama-era rule enacted in 2012....

