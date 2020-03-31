2 Firms Lead News Corp Deal Worth Up To $235M

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP-represented News Corp on Tuesday said it is selling a marketing business unit to Goodwin Procter LLP-led private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in a deal potentially worth up to $235 million. News Corp said the deal to sell its News America Marketing, or NAM, business is part of a strategy to optimize and simplify the company. The multifaceted transaction involves News Corp receiving $50 million at the closing of the NAM deal and deferred cash payments totaling between $125 million to about $185 million no later than the five-year anniversary of the sale, according to the...

