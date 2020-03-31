Tribe Hits 3M And USA With $21M Suit Over Polluted Water

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Kalispel Tribe of Indians and its casino have filed a $21 million lawsuit in Washington federal court against companies including 3M Co. and Tyco Fire Products LP, as well as the United States, saying "forever chemicals" in firefighting foam contaminated their drinking water for years. The tribe's complaint filed Monday joins other suits around the country claiming per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, used in products such as firefighting foam and cookware are toxic chemicals associated with serious health effects, including cancer and reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological problems. The Kalispel Tribe, its economic authority and the...

