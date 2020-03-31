ArcelorMittal Can't Get Freezing Order In $1.5B Award Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An English judge has refused to issue a worldwide freezing order against the parent company of Essar Steel Ltd. and members of the family that founded the Essar group, as steelmaker ArcelorMittal USA LLC looks to enforce a $1.5 billion arbitral award stemming from a soured supply agreement. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw on Monday said he wasn't convinced that ArcelorMittal had shown it was likely to succeed in its claims accusing Essar group co-founder Ravi Ruia, his nephew Prashant Ruia and Essar Steel parent company Essar Global Fund Ltd. of conspiring to transfer assets away from Essar Steel to avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS