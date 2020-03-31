PG&E Not Liable For Fire-Prevention Blackouts

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge has found PG&E Corp. can’t be held liable for power shutoffs mandated by state regulators as a fire prevention measure, saying it would interfere with the state’s ability to regulate California’s electric lines. In an 11-page order filed Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali dismissed a suit seeking damages from PG&E for California Public Utilities Commission-ordered blackouts in October and November, saying the claims are preempted by state law. “Any such claim interferes with the CPUC’s exclusive regulatory authority over such shutoffs,” he said. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 in the face of billions in...

