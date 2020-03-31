EpiPen Buyers Can't Inject RICO Suit Into MDL, Court Told

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Claims that Mylan and Pfizer manipulated EpiPen expiration dates to force patients to refill prescriptions more often than necessary do not belong in multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for the life-saving allergy medication, the companies told a Kansas federal judge. The drugmakers urged U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree on Monday not to consolidate the suit's novel racketeering claims into the MDL, claiming doing so after a class certification ruling would introduce an entirely new set of time periods, individuals, misleading statements and statutes of limitations at an advanced stage in an attempt by class plaintiffs "to...

