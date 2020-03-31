DOJ Watchdog Faults FBI's Surveillance Warrant Process

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Justice Department watchdog report released Tuesday found significant lapses in the FBI's surveillance warrant process for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications, and said the bureau often falls short of the “scrupulously accurate” standard the applications should be held to. The report from the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice follows one issued in December that faulted agents for errors in their bid to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the new report that his office found a litany of errors or omissions in so-called Woods procedures that are...

