Avet Diabetes Med Contains Carcinogen, Suit Says

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. is making and selling a generic blood sugar control medication for diabetes patients that contains “dangerously high levels” of an impurity that can cause cancer and liver damage, according to a proposed class action filed in New Jersey federal court. Heritage, doing business as Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. in New Jersey, manufactures and distributes the generic medication metformin, which is used to control high blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to the complaint filed Monday by Michael Hann. But Avet markets the drug as a “safe and effective” product even though it contains the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS