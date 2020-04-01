Retailers' Attys Snag $4M Fees In Propane Antitrust Dispute

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The legal team that helped retailers secure a $12.6 million deal with propane giants Blue Rhino and AmeriGas over underfilled tanks have won their bid for a third of the pot in fees and expenses. The Missouri federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation signed off on class counsel’s request for fees and expenses on Tuesday, doling a total of $4.28 million to attorneys from Berger Montague PC, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, Susman Godfrey LLP and Shaffer Lombardo Shurin PC. Those payments will come out of a pair of nearly equal deals that AmeriGas and Blue Rhino’s Ferrellgas inked last...

