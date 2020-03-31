NBA Star Told Discovery Must Wait In NC Ex-Agent Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday rejected former No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson's bid to start discovery in a lawsuit seeking to get out of a marketing deal as his former agent pursues a parallel opposing lawsuit in Florida state court. Williamson, who filed suit in June against Prime Sports Marketing LLC and its owner, Gina Ford, argued to the North Carolina district court that it was in the interest of judicial efficiency to start discovery after Ford rejected a proposed joint discovery process between the two cases, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster found the request...

