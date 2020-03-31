Convicted Mortgage Broker Sues Ex-Atty For Sleeping At Trial

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man convicted of brokering millions of dollars in fraudulent mortgages sued his former attorney in state court Monday, claiming that Stanton Levenson had violated their contract by sleeping through parts of the 2016 trial. James Nassida IV, who formerly ran Century III Home Equity, sought a full refund of Levenson’s legal fees after the attorney allegedly dozed off repeatedly during the federal trial, resulting in Nassida’s conviction being overturned. “At the time of trial, it was determined that the verdict was set aside as a result of the defendant sleeping during the trial,” the complaint said. “The defendant’s conduct...

