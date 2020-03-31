11th Circ. Pops Appeal Of Beach Ball Injury Insurance Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has shot down an appeal by a Florida nightclub looking to force its insurer to defend it in a suit alleging a patron was injured by a large beach ball, saying the insurance policy clearly excludes injuries related to "amusement devices" like the ball. In an unpublished opinion Monday, the three-judge panel said the language in the policy held by Hub City Enterprises is unambiguous, and while it does not specifically mention beach balls, the way the ball was in use at the time of the injury brings it under the exclusion, freeing Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines...

