Satellite Web Co. Aiming For Ch. 11 Spectrum Sale

Law360, White Plains, N.Y. (March 31, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Startup satellite internet provider OneWeb Global told a New York bankruptcy court Tuesday it is aiming for a sale of its international broadcast spectrum licenses within the next three months after COVID-19 stopped its plans for a global satellite network. Counsel for OneWeb told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain at the company’s first-day hearing that the licenses are likely the company’s most significant assets as it deals with a failure to find the funds to complete its plans for a worldwide satellite data network. London-based OneWeb was founded in 2015 to build and launch a network of small, low Earth orbit...

