Atty Sanctioned For Lying About Anti-Semitic Slurs In IP Row

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge sanctioned a California lawyer for ethical and professional breaches including falsely accusing opposing counsel of using anti-Semitic slurs, doling out profanity-laden threats of physical violence to attorneys and abusing court reporters.

U.S. District Judge John A. Jarvey handed down the sanction, "a public reprimand in a published decision," against solo practitioner Jonathan Stein on Monday in the wake of a daylong evidentiary hearing March 9, saying the nature of the violations was serious.

Los Angeles-based Stein had served as counsel to plaintiff Glenn Golden and his business G2 Database Marketing, which develops and licenses software to casino...

