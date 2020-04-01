Lender Ends HUD Mortgage Fraud Case With $2.5M Payout

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Finance of America Reverse will pay nearly $2.5 million to end claims that a predecessor issued and underwrote hundreds of government-backed loans that didn't meet requirements for a federal reverse mortgage program. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday the deal ends allegations that Urban Financial Group Inc. gave appraisers extra information to influence their valuations of Urban Financial's home equity conversion mortgage loans, which are insured by the federal government. Finance of America Reverse, or FAR, bought out Urban Financial Group Inc. in 2013. Under the settlement, FAR will pay $1.97 million to end the False Claim Act allegations and...

