444K-Square-Foot Houston Office Tower Lands Refinancing

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Parkway Property Investments has landed a refinancing package for a 443,549-square-foot office tower in Houston, according to an announcement on Tuesday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. The loan, the amount of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose, is for Two CityWestPlace. Regions Bank led the financing, and half of the loan was syndicated to Citizens Bank, according to JLL. The financing is for five years at a floating rate of interest, which JLL did not disclose in its Tuesday announcement. The tower is located at 2107 CityWest Blvd. and is part of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS