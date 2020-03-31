Teva Can't Nix ERISA Suit Over Excessive Fee Allegations

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. to toss a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of saddling its 401(k) plan participants with excessive fees, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's denial this week of a plan’s petition for certiorari provided “guideposts” on the ruling. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney said the participants' claim resembles pleading standards established in a Third Circuit ruling in 2019, and that the Supreme Court on Monday denied a plan’s petition for certiorari challenging the 2019 standards. He also said some of Teva’s arguments were attacking the accuracy of the...

