Fed. Circ. Keeps Apple Patent Suit In Judge Albright's District

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Apple lost another bid to move a patent case over its Apple Wallet from the Western District of Texas to California after the full Federal Circuit refused to revisit an earlier decision that the smartphone giant failed to show how U.S. District Judge Alan Albright improperly denied its request. In a nonprecedential order Monday, the full appeals court denied Apple's petition for en banc rehearing of a panel's December decision that upheld Judge Albright's refusal to transfer a lawsuit brought by Fintiv Inc. to the Northern District of California. Apple argued that Fintiv "didn't even try" to show the connection between the...

