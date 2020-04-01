New Era Doffs Entrepreneur's 'Fear Of God' TM Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- New Era Cap Co.'s "Fear of God" line of hats does not infringe a trademark held by a single-employee apparel company in the Boston area because sales of the two companies' products never overlapped in the same market, a Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday. The judgment, handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, upended the David-and-Goliath nature of the intellectual property case, which was launched against the multinational apparel firm by an entrepreneur making largely hand-to-hand sales in the Boston area. Judge Talwani ruled that the trademark held by God's Era, a sole proprietorship formed in 2015 by college student...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS