Commerce Dept. Opens 18-Nation Aluminum Trade Probe

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it has opened a probe in response to petitions from U.S.-based metal producers that alleged potentially unfair practices in the aluminum trade involving 18 countries from across the globe. The Commerce Department said it would look into allegations of dumping aimed at Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey. The agency also said it would look into potentially unfair production subsidies in Bahrain, Brazil, India and Turkey. The petitions were filed in March at both the Commerce Department and...

