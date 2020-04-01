Egyptian Telecom Loses $927M Claim Against Canada

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has rejected a more than $900 million claim against Canada initiated by an Egyptian-based integrated telecommunications services company that had accused Ottawa of failing to create a favorable regulatory environment for new investors in the telecommunications sector. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in a March 27 decision that Canada was not liable in the dispute and dismissed all of Global Telecom SAE's claims in the proceeding, according to a statement issued by Anabel Lindblad, a spokeswoman for Canada. Global Telecom, which operates in markets around the world, had been seeking at least CAD$1.32...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS