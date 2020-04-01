Kendall Jenner Sued For Infringement Over Instagram Video

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Model and reality television star Kendall Jenner was sued for copyright infringement suit in California federal court Tuesday by a woman who claims the celebrity posted her copyrighted video on Instagram without permission. The video appears to be a short clip of Jenner leaving a building in New York City, waving at the camera and walking down a sidewalk as about two dozen fans and paparazzi photographers are taking photos and videos of the model. Angela Ma claims the video is her copyrighted property and Jenner was never granted permission to use it on her Instagram site. Ma is seeking unspecified...

