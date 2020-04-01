Black Bakery Workers Win Class Cert. In Race Screening Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has certified a class of African American laborers who claim that an industrial baker and the staffing firm it contracted with illegally denied them work, a ruling the workers' lawyers say is the first time that such a racial bias claim has been certified against a staffing agency. In a nearly 70-page ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis granted a request by named plaintiffs James Zollicoffer and Norman Green to certify their class action accusing Gold Standard Baking Inc. and staffing firm Personnel Staffing Group LLC, which operates as Most Valuable Personnel, of violating a Reconstruction-era...

