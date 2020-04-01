Great American Wants Out Of $1.9M Hotel Scam Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Great American Insurance Co. has asked an Ohio federal court to toss a $1.9 million breach of contract suit brought by the Millennium Hilton New York hotel's operator, saying it's not required to cover funds that an ex-employee stole when engineering a booking scam. The former employee's diversion of funds away from legitimate travel agents doesn't constitute a covered loss under Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC's policy, according to Great American's motion to dismiss the suit Tuesday. Rather, ex-employee Wayne Merdis' fraudulent scheme misappropriated money that Millennium owes to third-party travel agencies, so the hotel isn't the party that suffered a...

