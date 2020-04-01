Alaska, Oil Group Defend Trump Effort To Reverse Drilling Ban

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Alaska and an oil industry trade group told the Ninth Circuit that no statute bars the Trump administration from rescinding an Obama-era block on oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Alaska and the American Petroleum Institute submitted reply briefs Tuesday defending the president’s right to withdraw orders from previous administrations that the White House believes are no longer in the best interests of the U.S. The groups urged the circuit court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order doing away with the Obama administration’s indefinite block of drilling in 128 million acres of the Arctic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS